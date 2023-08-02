AMD Confirms Release of New Enthusiast GPUs in Radeon 7000 Series This Quarter

AMD has confirmed that it will be releasing new graphics cards in its RDNA3 lineup this quarter. During the recent second-quarter earnings call, AMD CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, announced the company’s plan to introduce new enthusiast GPUs in the Radeon 7000 series. These GPUs will cater to the enthusiast-class segment and will come in multiple variants.

While it may seem like this announcement implies an update to the RX 7900 series, AMD categorizes the RX 7900 models as ‘ultra-enthusiast.’ This suggests that the potential RX 7800 XT might still fall within the ‘enthusiast’ category.

Early rumors suggest that AMD is planning to launch the RX 7800 and RX 7700 series by the end of this quarter. The exact reasons for the delay in their release are unclear, but it is speculated that it could be related to an overstock of RX 6900/6800 RDNA2 models that these new cards are meant to replace. Additionally, the deployment of Navi 32, the third and unused RDNA3 GPU in the RX 7000 family, might also be causing issues.

It is worth noting that AMD recently introduced the Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics card, specifically targeting the Chinese market. This card features a smaller Navi 31 GPU called XL, which has more cores but a reduced package size compared to the expected specifications for Navi 32. It is uncertain whether this GPU is a replacement for Navi 32 or just a one-off release.

In contrast, NVIDIA currently has its full lineup available with no planned updates at the moment. Unless the ‘enthusiast’ label refers to entirely new RX 7900+ cards, NVIDIA has little reason to update its current lineup in response to AMD’s upcoming releases.