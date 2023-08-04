AMD Announces Radeon Pro W7500 and W7600 Professional Graphics Cards

AMD is preparing to launch the low-to-mid-range members of its Radeon Pro W7000 series, namely the Radeon Pro W7500 and Radeon Pro W7600. These professional graphics cards are based on AMD’s Navi 33 silicon and will be available later this quarter.

Both cards fall into the mid-range segment of AMD’s professional video card market. They feature advanced features from AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture, such as AV1 encoding support, improved compute and ray tracing throughput, and DisplayPort 2.1 outputs. AMD is aiming to undercut NVIDIA’s competing professional cards in terms of pricing.

The Radeon Pro W7600 is a full-height video card with a power consumption of 130W. It features 32 compute units and a boost clock of 2.43GHz, delivering a total FP32 compute throughput of 19.9 TFLOPS. The W7500, on the other hand, is designed as a sub-75W card and can be powered entirely by a PCIe slot, running at a cool 70 Watts.

Both cards are based on AMD’s Navi 33 GPU and share similar features and physical card design. The Navi 33 chip is built on TSMC’s 6nm process and offers a balance between performance and power efficiency. The W7600 comes with 8GB of GDDR6 memory running at 18Gbps, while the W7500 has 8GB of GDDR6 memory running at 10.8Gbps.

AMD is emphasizing the new functionality of RDNA 3, particularly DisplayPort 2.1 support, which offers higher bandwidth compared to previous-generation cards. All four DisplayPorts on the W7500 and W7600 can drive monitors at up to UHBR10 data rates, providing more bandwidth for high-resolution displays.

It’s worth noting that while the W7000 series offers powerful professional graphics capabilities, the mid-range cards do not support the highest DisplayPort transfer rates found in the higher-end W7900/W7800 models. Nonetheless, these new mid-range cards from AMD provide a compelling option for professional users who seek reliable performance and affordability.