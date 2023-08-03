New AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series Workstation Graphics Cards Deliver Advanced Technologies and Exceptional Performance for Mainstream Professional Workflows

AMD has introduced two new additions to its AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series product line: the AMD Radeon PRO W7600 and AMD Radeon PRO W7500 workstation graphics cards. These cards are designed to cater to mainstream workloads in various professional industries, including Media & Entertainment, Design & Manufacturing, and Architecture, Engineering & Construction.

The AMD Radeon PRO W7600 and Radeon PRO W7500 graphics cards aim to enhance efficiency and increase performance for everyday professional workflows. Leveraging the breakthrough AMD RDNA 3 architecture, these cards offer leadership price/performance, stability, and reliability. With 8GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory, they seamlessly handle data-intensive tasks and enable detailed and realistic ray-traced renderings.

These new additions expand the range of AMD Radeon PRO workstation graphics offerings, complementing the previously launched AMD Radeon PRO W7900 and AMD Radeon PRO W7800 graphics cards. This broader selection provides creators and professional users with more choices to support a wide array of professional workloads.

The AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series workstation graphics cards are engineered to help professionals meet high-pressure deadlines within tight budgets while delivering world-class results. Key features include the AMD RDNA 3 Architecture with unified raytracing and AI accelerators, dedicated AI acceleration for improved performance, 8GB GDDR6 memory for data-intensive tasks and ray-traced renderings, and the AMD Radiance Display Engine with DisplayPort 2.1 for an immersive visual environment. Additionally, these cards offer AV1 Encode/Decode support for new multimedia experiences and optimized driver performance with professional application certification.

The AMD Radeon PRO W7600 graphics card has an SEP of $599 USD, while the AMD Radeon PRO W7500 has an SEP of $429 USD. These cards are available from leading retailers and etailers, with availability in OEM workstations and SI systems expected later this year.

AMD will be showcasing the AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series workstation graphics cards at SIGGRAPH 2023, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from August 8-10.