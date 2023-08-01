Amazon Echo Devices on Sale: Echo Dot and Echo Show 8

Amazon’s latest Echo devices are currently on sale at various retailers, offering a second chance for those who missed out on Prime Day deals. The latest Echo Dot is available for $22.99 ($27 off) at Best Buy and The Home Depot. If you prefer a smart display, the Echo Show 8 is also on sale at Best Buy for $59.99 ($70 off).

One of the standout deals is on the new Echo Pop, Amazon’s newest Alexa-enabled smart speaker. Currently priced at $17.99 ($22 off) at Best Buy and The Home Depot, the Echo Pop features a unique semi-circular form factor and comes in diverse color options. While it may not be as capable as the latest Echo Dot, it still offers solid audio quality for its size and includes all the standard Alexa features. Additionally, it can function as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender.

The fifth-gen Echo Dot boasts a temperature sensor, improved sound, and faster response time compared to its predecessor. It also has the ability to extend your Eero Wi-Fi system.

If you missed out on Amazon’s Prime Day deals, now is the time to take advantage of discounts on Echo devices. Whether you’re looking for a compact smart speaker or a smart display, there are options available at discounted prices. Check out the deals at Best Buy and The Home Depot to get your hands on the latest Echo devices.