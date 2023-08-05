Save on Amazon’s Kindle and Google’s Chromecast

Amazon’s ad-supported Kindle is now on sale for $64.99, the lowest price it has ever been. This entry-level Kindle is a budget version of the more expensive Kindle Paperwhite. It features a 6-inch display with 300ppi resolution and easier access to ePub files. The main difference between this Kindle and the Paperwhite is that the base Kindle is not waterproof. However, if you are looking for a simple e-reader to enjoy your favorite tech books, this is a great option.

In addition to the Kindle, the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is also on sale. It is currently available for $19.99, matching its all-time low price. This streaming device provides access to all your favorite streaming apps and offers simple controls. While it is limited to 1080p resolution, it is still a great choice for secondary TVs or older models that need a smart upgrade.

If you’re in the market for new earbuds, Nothing’s Ear Stick earbuds are currently on sale for $79. These see-through earbuds offer a stylish design and improved battery life compared to Nothing’s previous model. They also have a more balanced sound profile.

Other deals include the Jabra Elite 4 wireless earbuds for $79.99, the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset for $64.60, and discounted Amazon Echo speakers at Best Buy. Additionally, Google’s Pixel Stand is on sale for $69.89 at Amazon.

These deals are a great way to save on popular tech items. Check them out while they last!