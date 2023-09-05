Amazon Now Charging Fee for In-Garage Deliveries Outside of Designated Amazon Day

Amazon will introduce a $1.99 fee for customers who choose to have their packages delivered inside their garages on days other than their designated weekly “Amazon Day.” This update to Amazon’s blog post was confirmed by Amazon spokesperson, Amanda Gan. The new policy will take effect from October 4th, as indicated by screenshots of in-app notifications shared on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit.

Previously, Amazon Prime members could enjoy free in-garage delivery on any day if they had enabled the service and used a compatible smart home garage door opener from brands such as Chamberlain and Genie. However, with the implementation of this new fee, customers will have to select their Amazon Day for free in-garage deliveries. This change is aimed at providing customers with more control and flexibility over their deliveries. They will now have the option to choose their delivery day and combine in-garage deliveries to arrive on the same day.

It is worth noting that Amazon has been making several cost-cutting measures lately, including multiple rounds of layoffs and the departure of key executives such as Ring founder Jamie Siminoff and hardware boss Dave Limp. The company is also facing the possibility of an FTC antitrust lawsuit and EU regulation regarding its role as a tech gatekeeper. Furthermore, the recently implemented EU Digital Services Act is forcing Amazon to make changes to its operations, which the company argues are unfair.

In addition to the new fee for in-garage deliveries, Amazon has recently increased the minimum order amount for free Amazon Fresh grocery deliveries and raised the minimum order price for free shipping by $10 for certain non-Prime customers. The company has also started charging sellers who do not use Amazon’s in-house fulfillment service. Furthermore, in August, Amazon raised the monthly and annual prices of Amazon Music Unlimited.

