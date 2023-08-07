CityLife

Aug 7, 2023
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Weekend

As summer progresses, we are losing daylight, but that doesn’t mean we should waste a minute not treating ourselves. To lift your spirits, our team has compiled a list of the best Amazon deals this weekend from top brands like Apple and Sgin. Electronics, such as TVs and headphones, are available for a fraction of their original cost.

Prime members can take advantage of the Stock Up & Save offer, which offers 20% off school supplies and everyday essentials. Now, let’s dive into the best Amazon sales currently available.

Sgin 15.6-Inch Laptop Computer with 12GB RAM is currently on sale for $310, saving you $1,090 with a coupon. This laptop is equipped with Windows 11 and an Intel Celeron N5095 Quad-Core processor, offering fast and efficient performance.

The Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set With Block is available for $130, saving you $215. This knife set provides precision cuts and is dishwasher-safe.

The Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV is on sale for $90, saving you $60. This smart TV allows you to stream your favorite shows and movies.

The Apple iPad (9th Generation) with A13 Bionic chip is currently priced at $270, saving you $59. This iPad offers a 10.2-inch retina display and access to millions of apps on the App Store.

For those in need of wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) is on sale for $99, saving you $30. These earbuds offer noise cancellation and up to 24 hours of battery life.

If you’re looking for a deep-tissue massager, the Aerlang Massage Gun is available with a $49 coupon. This massager provides relief for sore muscles.

Additionally, there are discounts of 70% or more on various products, including the Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda High-Rise Tapered Jeans for $19, saving you $29.

Take advantage of these deals and make the most out of your weekend shopping on Amazon.

