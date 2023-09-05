New and Affordable 55 Inch TVs on Amazon Sale 2023

Looking for the best 55 inch TV at an affordable price? The ongoing Amazon Sale offers a golden opportunity for visual enthusiasts with discounts and deals of up to 48%. This curated list of top televisions from leading brands will help you find the perfect TV in India.

First on the list is the LG (55 inches) LED TV 55UQ7500PSF, offering remarkable visuals and sound output. This LG TV supports popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, making it ideal for binge-watchers. With a 48% discount, it is available for Rs 41,990.

Next is the Samsung (55 inches) Smart TV UA55AUE65AKXXL, providing a seamless viewing experience with 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Digital Plus speakers. This smart TV is offered at a 34% discount, with a price of Rs 46,990.

For those looking for unparalleled offers, the Redmi (55 inches) Android TV X55 L55M6-RA delivers excellent sound and visuals with a 4K Ultra HD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It is available at a 27% discount, priced at Rs 33,999.

TOSHIBA (55 inches) Google TV 55C350MP offers high-definition picture and sound quality, making it a top choice for home entertainment. With a 38% discount, it is priced at Rs 35,990.

Lastly, VU (55 inches) Google TV 55GloLED stands out as a masterpiece, offering mind-blowing visuals and a wide range of features such as Google TV, Handsfree Mic, and Chromecast Built-In. It is available at a 38% discount, with a price of Rs 39,999.

Take advantage of the ongoing Amazon Sale to upgrade your home entertainment without breaking the bank. These offers are subject to change, so don’t miss out on this opportunity.

