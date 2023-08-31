Amazon’s Prime Gaming Offers Free Games for September

Amazon’s Prime Gaming is once again bringing a lineup of free games for the month of September. Among the titles available are Football Manager 2023 and the winemaking simulator, Hundred Days.

Our review of Football Manager 2023 on PC described it as the “best sim of its kind”. However, it’s worth noting that the lack of major improvements may be a result of the annual release schedule taking its toll.

Hundred Days, on the other hand, is a charming and cozy game that manages to balance the management aspect with a whimsical love letter to the lead designer’s earlier life. It’s a game that offers a unique and enjoyable experience.

Starting from the 7th of September, Prime Gaming will release the free games periodically throughout the month. It’s important to remember that these games are only available to Prime members.

Here is the full lineup of free games for September:

– September 7th: Football Manager 2023 (not available in Brazil)

– September 14th: Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim and Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy

– September 21st: Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space and Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate

– September 28th: Unsolved Case: Murderous Script Collector’s Edition and Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator

In addition to the free games, Amazon will also offer free content drops throughout the month for titles such as Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Honkai: Star Rail, Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, and more.

Call of Duty players can also claim the World Series of Warzone Designated Driver Bundle as part of the ongoing World Series of Warzone event. This bundle includes various in-game items and is available until September 21st.

For more information on these free games and content drops, you can visit the Prime Gaming blog. If you’re interested in Football Manager 2023, be sure to check out our interview with Sports Interactive boss Miles Jacobson about the series’ future.

(Image credit: Sports Interactive, Prime Gaming)

