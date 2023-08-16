Amazon Raises Prices for Music Unlimited Subscriptions

Amazon has announced another price increase for its Music Unlimited subscriptions. The latest increase affects Prime members and family plan users. The individual plan for Prime members will now be $10 per month or $99 per year. The family plan will be $17 per month or $169 per year. These new rates will apply to new subscribers immediately, while existing customers will have until September 19 to enjoy the current prices.

This is not the first time Amazon has raised prices for Music Unlimited. In January, the costs went up for students and non-Prime subscribers, and a year prior, Prime members also experienced an increase. In just over a year, Prime members have seen prices go from $8 per month to $10 per month.

Amazon is not the only streaming service to increase prices recently. Other popular streaming platforms such as YouTube Premium, Tidal, Apple Music, and Spotify have all implemented price hikes. Services like Peacock, Paramount+, Hulu, and Max have also raised their prices. These increases are likely due to the addition of new content and features.

In related news, it is worth noting that Amazon Music Unlimited pays artists approximately $5,000 per million streams, which is comparable to what Apple Music and Spotify pay. However, it would be ideal if some of the revenue from the price hikes would go directly to the artists who create the content.

The continuously rising costs of streaming services can be a burden on consumers. However, the demand for content and the investments needed to expand and improve these platforms contribute to the price increases.