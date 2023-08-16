Amazon Music Increases Price for Prime Members

The price of Amazon Music is set to increase for Prime members, following recent price hikes by Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. Starting from September 19th, the cost of the Amazon Music Unlimited individual plan for Prime members will rise from $8.99 to $9.99 per month. This is still one dollar less than the equivalent plan for non-Prime members, which increased to $10.99 per month in February.

Additionally, the Amazon Music Unlimited family plan for Prime members, which allows for up to six accounts, will increase from $15.99 to $16.99 per month. The annual pricing for the Amazon Music Unlimited for Prime individual plan will also see an increase, rising from $89 to $99 per year, while the family plan will go from $159 to $169 per year.

Notifications regarding these pricing changes were sent out to customers from Amazon starting Wednesday. The company stated that the price adjustments are necessary to provide users with more content and additional features.

It’s worth noting that Prime members can still access a version of Amazon Music at no extra cost. This version includes a full catalog of 100 million tracks and hundreds of thousands of ad-free podcast episodes. However, Prime members without an unlimited plan will now mostly be restricted to shuffle-play mode based on artist, album, or playlist.

These price increases for Amazon Music Unlimited come amidst similar moves by major competitors. Spotify recently raised the price of its ad-free individual streaming plan in the U.S. to $10.99 per month, marking its first price hike since launching in the country in 2011. Similarly, YouTube Premium saw its ad-free plan increase to $13.99 per month, up from $11.99, while YouTube Premium Music rose from $9.99 to $10.99 per month. Apple Music also raised the price of its individual plan from $9.99 to $10.99 per month in the fall of last year.