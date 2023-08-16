CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Amazon Music Unlimited Raises Prices for Prime Members

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 16, 2023
Amazon Music Unlimited Raises Prices for Prime Members

Another music streaming service, Amazon Music Unlimited, is increasing its prices. Starting from September 18th, Prime members will see a price hike for their individual plan, now costing $9.99 per month compared to the previous price of $8.99. Non-members will pay $10.99 per month for the same service, making the Prime membership discount only $1.

For Prime members who have the family plan, which allows up to six accounts under the same plan, they will also face a $1 increase. The family plan will now cost $16.99 per month instead of $15.99.

Annual payment options have also been affected by the price increase. The individual plan is now $99 per year, a $10 hike, while the family plan is $169 per year, also with a $10 increase.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers users access to 100 million songs on-demand and without any ads. This price increase follows similar moves by other music streaming services. Apple Music increased its individual plan from $9.99 to $10.99 per month and its family plan from $14.99 to $16.99 per month. Spotify also raised its premium subscription prices, with an individual subscription now costing $10.99 per month, up from $9.99. Premium Duo increased by $2, now priced at $14.99 per month. The family plan now stands at $16.99 per month, and Premium Student increased to $5.99 per month, a $1 increase.

YouTube Premium also recently raised its prices, with users now paying $13.99 per month, a $2 increase. YouTube Music subscription also saw a $1 increase, now priced at $10.99 per month.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Remnant 2 August 15 Update Patch

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Cyberdecks with Ham Radio Features: A Rugged and Impressive Build

Aug 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

The Power of Quantum Computing: A Window into the Next Technological Stage

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

AI

Artificial Intelligence Camera System Catches 300 Offenders in the UK

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Remnant 2 August 15 Update Patch

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Implications of Using GPTs in Software Development and Cybersecurity

Aug 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Enthusiasm for Diablo 4 Wanes After Game Launches Season of the Malignant

Aug 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments