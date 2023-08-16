Amazon Music Unlimited Raises Prices for Prime Members

Another music streaming service, Amazon Music Unlimited, is increasing its prices. Starting from September 18th, Prime members will see a price hike for their individual plan, now costing $9.99 per month compared to the previous price of $8.99. Non-members will pay $10.99 per month for the same service, making the Prime membership discount only $1.

For Prime members who have the family plan, which allows up to six accounts under the same plan, they will also face a $1 increase. The family plan will now cost $16.99 per month instead of $15.99.

Annual payment options have also been affected by the price increase. The individual plan is now $99 per year, a $10 hike, while the family plan is $169 per year, also with a $10 increase.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers users access to 100 million songs on-demand and without any ads. This price increase follows similar moves by other music streaming services. Apple Music increased its individual plan from $9.99 to $10.99 per month and its family plan from $14.99 to $16.99 per month. Spotify also raised its premium subscription prices, with an individual subscription now costing $10.99 per month, up from $9.99. Premium Duo increased by $2, now priced at $14.99 per month. The family plan now stands at $16.99 per month, and Premium Student increased to $5.99 per month, a $1 increase.

YouTube Premium also recently raised its prices, with users now paying $13.99 per month, a $2 increase. YouTube Music subscription also saw a $1 increase, now priced at $10.99 per month.