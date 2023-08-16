Amazon Music Unlimited Raises Prices for Subscribers

Amazon is the latest tech company to announce a price increase for its music subscription service. The cost of Amazon Music Unlimited’s individual plan for Prime members will go up from $8.99 to $9.99 per month. The family plan will also see an increase, rising from $15.99 to $16.99 per month.

In addition to the monthly plans, the annual plans for both individuals and families will also see a price hike. The annual individual plan will now cost $99 per year, while the family plan will cost $169 per year.

New customers will start seeing the updated prices, along with applicable taxes, on Tuesday. Existing customers will see the new price on their first bill on or after September 19th.

This is not the first time Amazon has raised prices for its music service. Earlier this year, the company raised the cost of Amazon Music Unlimited for non-Prime subscribers.

This price increase follows similar moves by other music services such as Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Premium, and Tidal, which have all raised their prices in recent months.

Amazon last increased the annual price of Amazon Prime in February 2022.

Please note that the information regarding prices can be subject to change.