Amazon Music Unlimited Raises Prices for Select Plans

Amazon Music Unlimited, the popular music streaming service, has announced price increases for select plans, including those subscribed to Amazon Prime. The new prices will apply immediately for new customers and after September 19 for existing subscribers.

According to the company, the price increases will support the expansion of content and features offered by Amazon Music Unlimited in the future. This follows a previous price increase earlier this year for non-Prime subscribers, when the monthly price rose from $9.99 to $10.99. The latest price changes impact the Amazon Music Individual plan for Prime subscribers, as well as the family plan.

For Amazon Prime members who choose not to upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited, the service still offers several benefits. Prime members have access to 100 million songs ad-free, the largest collection of ad-free top podcasts, and thousands of playlists and stations, all included with their subscription at no extra cost. Additionally, Prime members can shuffle play any artist, album, or playlist from the expanded music catalog and discover new music based on their preferences. However, offline listening is now only available for All-Access Playlists.

Upgrading to Amazon Music Unlimited offers additional features such as the ability to play any song without shuffling, lossless quality, spatial audio and Dolby Atmos, and more.

Price increases have become a trend across the music streaming industry in recent years. Spotify and Apple Music have also raised their prices, and video streaming services like Disney+ and Hulu have announced upcoming price increases as well.

Overall, the price increases for Amazon Music Unlimited aim to enhance the service’s content and capabilities, providing users with an improved music streaming experience.