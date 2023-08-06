Amazon Weekend Sale: Huge Discounts on a Wide Range of Products

If you missed out on the Prime Day deals, there is still good news for you. Amazon is currently offering a massive sale this weekend, with significant price reductions on a variety of products, including robot vacuum cleaners and Sony TVs.

One of the standout deals is on Google’s latest flagship phone, the Pixel 7. Amazon is offering a $100 discount on this device, which is the lowest price we have seen so far. For those looking to clean their homes before the school year starts, the Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum is currently 40% off on Amazon.

Interestingly, the best deals on Amazon devices can be found elsewhere. Best Buy is running a large sale, where customers can enjoy discounts of up to 50% off on Amazon devices. To find out more about these deals, you can check the Best Buy deals round-up and the Best Buy coupon codes guide.

In addition to these offers, don’t forget to explore our back-to-school sales coverage for savings on laptops, apparel, tablets, and more. There are plenty of deals to take advantage of during this Amazon weekend sale.

For more information on the specific deals and to browse through the products on sale, please visit the Amazon website.