Save Big on Amazon Echo Devices with Up to 38% Off

Amazon’s Echo speakers are highly rated smart speakers and are currently available at discounted prices. The online retailer is offering up to 38% off on its current generation of Echo devices, with prices starting at just $25. These deals do not have a set expiration date, so it is recommended to make your purchase sooner rather than later.

One notable model on sale is the fourth-gen Echo, which is considered one of the best smart speakers in the market. It impressed reviewers with its solid sound quality and support for lossless HD audio. You can get this flagship smart speaker for only $65, saving $35 compared to its regular price.

For those seeking a more budget-friendly option, the fifth-gen Echo Dot is available. While it may not match the audio quality of the fourth-gen Echo, it still offers great features such as a motion detector, temperature sensor, and the ability to function as a Wi-Fi range extender with an Eero router. The basic model is discounted by $15, bringing its price down to $35. Alternatively, you can choose the model with a built-in LED clock for $50, saving $10.

Other discounted options include the new Echo Pop, a compact speaker with Alexa voice control and hands-free music streaming. It is currently available for just $25, saving you $15. Audiophiles may want to consider the Echo Studio, which offers the best sound quality in Amazon’s lineup. Although it has a list price of $200, you can purchase it for $40 off.

Additionally, there is a kids edition of the fifth-gen Echo Dot, perfect for setting parental controls and it comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus. This version is available for $45, saving you $15.

Take advantage of these discounted prices on Amazon Echo devices before the offer ends.