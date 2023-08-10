The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV is on Sale

If you’re in the market for a new TV, Sony’s 2023 TV lineup is worth considering. One of their top offerings, the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV, is currently available at a discounted price of $2,298 on Amazon, a $300 price drop from its original price.

In our Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED review, we had high praise for this TV. It delivers impressive picture quality, powerful sound, and a user-friendly smart TV interface. It’s a well-rounded package that provides everything you could ask for in a TV.

During testing, the A80L OLED reached a peak brightness of 676 nits, although it falls short of the brightness levels achieved by the Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED. However, the A80L still offers satisfactory results at a more affordable price point. In terms of color accuracy, it achieved a Delta-E score of 3.3 and covered 99.08% of the UHDA-P3 color space.

The A80L OLED displayed stunning visuals across various content, from the intricate details in films like Dune to the vibrant colors in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Additionally, unlike some other OLED TVs, the Sony Bravia XR A80L comes with a high-quality sound system. Even at high volumes, the audio remains clear, balanced, and free from distortion.

For gamers, the Sony Bravia XR A80L is a worthy choice. It features HDMI 2.1 support, a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and auto low-latency mode. PlayStation 5 owners will appreciate the bonus gaming features included, such as Auto Genre Picture Mode and Auto HDR Tone Mapping. The TV has a lag time of 16.3ms, which is decent but not the best available. The Samsung Q60B QLED holds that title with a lag time of 9.1ms.

If you’re interested in purchasing the Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED TV, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the discounted price. However, if you’re looking for alternatives, be sure to check out our TV deals coverage for more options.