Week in Review: Teamshares, Zepto, OpenAI, Google, Apple, Google Flights, Brazilian phone spyware, Amazon, Babylon Health, EU algorithm law, TechCrunch podcasts

This edition of Week in Review covers major happenings in the tech world, including the strategies of Teamshares, the rise of Zepto as India’s first unicorn of 2023, the launch of ChatGPT Enterprise by OpenAI, the unveiling of BigQuery Studio by Google, Apple’s upcoming press conference, new features in Google Flights, the hacking of Brazilian phone spyware, Amazon’s increase in shipping fees, the downfall of Babylon Health, the implementation of a new law in the EU regarding algorithmic content, and TechCrunch podcasts.

Teamshares, a New York-based startup backed by venture capital, is quietly acquiring small businesses without succession plans. The company installs a new president and grants 10% of the business’s stock to its employees. The focus is on generating revenue through various fintech products sold to the acquired businesses.

Zepto, an instant grocery delivery startup, has become India’s first unicorn of 2023, raising $200 million in a funding round with a valuation of $1.4 billion. Despite the struggles of other firms in the grocery delivery category, Zepto has managed to process over 300,000 orders a day in seven Indian cities and plans to go public in 2025.

OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Enterprise, a business-focused edition of its AI-powered chatbot app. This version includes enhanced privacy and data analysis capabilities, as well as improved performance and customization options.

Google has launched BigQuery Studio, a new service within its fully managed serverless data warehouse, BigQuery. BigQuery Studio allows teams to edit programming languages and run analytics and machine learning workloads at scale. It also offers added controls for enterprise-level governance, regulation, and compliance.

Apple’s upcoming press conference, scheduled for September 12, is expected to announce the iPhone 15. The event will likely feature the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Vision Pro, Apple’s AR headset. Google Flights has introduced a new feature that uses historical trend data to help travelers determine the best time to book flights. In some cases, Google will refund the difference if the fare gets lower before departure.

A Portuguese-language spyware called WebDetetive has compromised over 76,000 Android phones, mainly in Brazil. The spyware company has also been hacked, with the hackers exploiting security vulnerabilities to access user databases.

Amazon is increasing its free shipping minimum to $35 for non-Prime members in certain regions. The new threshold is being tested randomly by ZIP code-grouped regions.

Babylon Health, a London telehealth startup, has gone into administration after becoming insolvent. Its U.K. subsidiary has sold a significant portion of its assets to eMed Healthcare UK. Internet users in the EU now have the option to decline personalized content feeds based on tracking, thanks to the bloc’s Digital Services Act.

TechCrunch hosts several podcasts, including Equity, Found, and Chain Reaction, which cover various topics in the tech industry.

