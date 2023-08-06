CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top 7 Entry-Level Phones to Buy

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 6, 2023
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top 7 Entry-Level Phones to Buy

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is currently underway, offering a 10% instant discount on purchases made using an SBI Credit Card or opting for EMI transactions. The sale will last until August 8. Here, we have compiled a list of seven entry-level phones that you can consider purchasing during the sale.

1. Realme Narzo N53:
The Realme Narzo N53 is available at a discounted price of ₹8,999, with an 18% discount. It features a 6.74-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP AI triple camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and 33watt SuperVOOC charging.

2. Samsung Galaxy M13:
Samsung Galaxy M13 is selling at a discounted price of ₹9,649. It comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, an 8MP front camera, and a 50MP+5MP+2MP triple camera setup on the rear.

3. Nokia G11:
The Nokia G11 is currently priced at ₹7,999. It offers a 3-day battery life with a 5,050mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP dual AI rear camera, and is powered by the Unisoc T606 processor.

4. Itel S23:
The Itel S23 is available at ₹8,499. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, and a 5,000mAh battery.

5. Tecno Spark 9:
The Tecno Spark 9 runs on the HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12 and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. It is priced at ₹7,099 and offers a 6.6-inch HD+ dot notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

6. Lava Blaze 2:
The Lava Blaze 2 is available at ₹8,999. It features a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and is powered by the Unisoc T616 processor. It runs on Android 12.

7. Redmi 11 Prime:
The Redmi 11 Prime is priced at ₹8,999. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and offers a 50MP AI triple camera setup, along with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera.

These entry-level phones offer a range of features at affordable prices, making them suitable options for budget-conscious buyers. Take advantage of the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to grab these devices at discounted prices.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Wizards of the Coast announces new expansions for Magic: The Gathering

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Cython: Combining the Ease of Python with the Speed of C++

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Magic: The Gathering Expands with Universes Beyond

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

Wizards of the Coast announces new expansions for Magic: The Gathering

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Breaking Barriers: Ensuring Accessibility and Inclusivity in Immersive Virtual Experiences

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Streamlining Operations in BFSI: The Impact of Outsourcing on Efficiency and Profitability

Aug 6, 2023 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of AI in Software Engineering

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments