Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top 7 Entry-Level Phones to Buy

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is currently underway, offering a 10% instant discount on purchases made using an SBI Credit Card or opting for EMI transactions. The sale will last until August 8. Here, we have compiled a list of seven entry-level phones that you can consider purchasing during the sale.

1. Realme Narzo N53:

The Realme Narzo N53 is available at a discounted price of ₹8,999, with an 18% discount. It features a 6.74-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP AI triple camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and 33watt SuperVOOC charging.

2. Samsung Galaxy M13:

Samsung Galaxy M13 is selling at a discounted price of ₹9,649. It comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, an 8MP front camera, and a 50MP+5MP+2MP triple camera setup on the rear.

3. Nokia G11:

The Nokia G11 is currently priced at ₹7,999. It offers a 3-day battery life with a 5,050mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP dual AI rear camera, and is powered by the Unisoc T606 processor.

4. Itel S23:

The Itel S23 is available at ₹8,499. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, and a 5,000mAh battery.

5. Tecno Spark 9:

The Tecno Spark 9 runs on the HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12 and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. It is priced at ₹7,099 and offers a 6.6-inch HD+ dot notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

6. Lava Blaze 2:

The Lava Blaze 2 is available at ₹8,999. It features a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and is powered by the Unisoc T616 processor. It runs on Android 12.

7. Redmi 11 Prime:

The Redmi 11 Prime is priced at ₹8,999. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and offers a 50MP AI triple camera setup, along with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera.

These entry-level phones offer a range of features at affordable prices, making them suitable options for budget-conscious buyers. Take advantage of the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to grab these devices at discounted prices.