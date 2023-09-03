Comparing the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly streaming stick and are already part of the Amazon ecosystem, the Fire TV sticks offer a convenient way to enjoy your favorite content. The Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max are two popular options that come with great deals for Labor Day.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is the cheaper option, priced at $25 (originally $50). It supports 4K resolution and even includes HDR 10+ support, which is impressive for a budget streaming stick. The included remote features a built-in microphone, allowing you to control your TV experience using voice commands. The stick also gives you access to Alexa, adding to its convenience. Installation can be a bit clunky, especially if your TV has close HDMI ports. However, an HDMI extender is provided to address this issue.

For just a few extra dollars, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is worth considering. Priced at $27 (originally $55), it offers some notable upgrades over the Stick 4K. The Stick 4K Max features Wi-Fi 6 instead of Wi-Fi 5, providing faster and more reliable connectivity. It also comes with an improved remote and a new quad-core processor, resulting in a smoother overall experience. Plus, it offers an additional half a gig of RAM for enhanced performance.

If you have the option, it’s recommended to go for the Stick 4K Max. However, if you’re considering other options like the 1080p Fire Stick TV Lite, it’s worth comparing the features and specifications. For more information, you can check out our Fire TV Stick vs. Fire TV Stick 4K Max vs. Fire TV Cube breakdown.

In conclusion, the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max are affordable options for those who want to enjoy streaming content within the Amazon ecosystem. Consider your needs and preferences when deciding which one to choose. Don’t miss out on the Labor Day deals if you’re interested in grabbing one of these streaming sticks.

