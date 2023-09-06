Indian-Origin Amazon Employee Seeks Help After Losing Job in Mass Layoffs

An Indian-origin Amazon employee, who was working as a Software Development Engineer at the company’s US office, recently lost his job as part of the mass layoffs carried out earlier this year. The news came as a shock, especially for H-1B visa holders like him, who had limited time to find a new role or risk deportation.

In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, the ex-Amazonian expressed his struggles over the past few months. After losing his job, he faced countless rejections while applying for new positions. He mentioned that despite cracking interviews, he received rejects due to closed positions or unresponsive recruiters. As a result, he had to return to his home country, India, partly due to the financial burden of debt and the desire to avoid depleting his savings in the USA.

However, the employee remains determined to return to the US and continue his life there. He reached out to his connections on LinkedIn, seeking assistance and support in his quest to secure a new opportunity in the country.

This incident sheds light on the impact of the mass layoffs that Amazon implemented, affecting thousands of employees worldwide. Last year, the company terminated 18,000 employees from various departments. In January this year, news surfaced that Amazon was selling some of its empty office spaces to cut costs.

In March, Amazon announced another round of large-scale layoffs, primarily affecting employees from AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy referred to this decision as a “difficult” one in a blog post, explaining that it was necessary for the long-term success of the company.

While the source article doesn’t provide details on the reasons behind Amazon’s layoffs, it highlights the far-reaching consequences of such actions on individuals, families, and communities. It also underscores the challenges faced by H-1B visa holders in finding new opportunities within strict time constraints.

