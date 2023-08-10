Best Amazon Device Deals for Back-to-School Shopping

Summer is coming to an end, which means it’s time to start thinking about back-to-school shopping. One of the biggest events to look forward to is Amazon’s October Prime Day. To help you gear up for the new season, we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon device deals that you can shop ahead of the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

One of our favorite streaming devices, the Fire TV Stick 4K, is currently 51% off. This budget-friendly streamer supports popular streaming services like Disney+, HBO Max, and Peacock, and comes with a remote that has voice search capabilities. It also supports 4K (HDR10 and Dolby Vision) and Dolby Atmos sound.

If you’re looking for a device for your kids, consider the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet. This kid-friendly tablet is currently 30% off. It’s easy to use, hold, and transport, and comes preloaded with a variety of apps, games, videos, books, and other content from PBS Kids, Disney, and more.

Update your living room gaming setup with the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, currently 35% off. This TV offers a decent color palette and dependable picture quality, especially considering its affordable price. The Fire TV interface may take some getting used to, but if you’re familiar with Prime Video or have a Fire Stick, you’ll adapt quickly.

Other deals include 25% off the Ring Video Doorbell 3, $50 off the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet, and 29% off the Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router. For those who want a bigger view of their favorite shows, the Fire TV Omni Series UHD Smart TV is currently 10% off.

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is Amazon’s October Prime Day shopping event. Similar to Amazon Prime Day, it will offer rock-bottom prices on a variety of products. Last year’s sale was available to both new and existing Prime members, so it’s likely that this year will be the same. While the exact dates for the Prime Big Deal Days 2023 haven’t been announced yet, based on last year’s sale, it can be expected to take place in mid-October.

To take advantage of the Prime Big Deal Days sale, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership. This exclusive event is specifically tailored for Prime members, so if you’re not a member yet, it’s worth considering signing up to access the best deals.