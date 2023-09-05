Effective Strategies for Achieving Successful Pregnancies in Herds

Achieving successful pregnancies, particularly among replacement female cows in a herd, requires careful planning and consideration of various factors. One commonly mentioned target for producers is the Critical Mating Weight, which refers to the weight that maiden heifers need to achieve in order to attain an 84% pregnancy rate in a six-week joining period. This weight is based on the assumption that 60% of the females will conceive in the first cycle, and another 60% will conceive in the second cycle. However, setting an actual target or measure for individual herds can be challenging due to the significant variation between and within breeds.

To simplify this target for producers, experts recommend that replacement females should attain a weight of approximately 60-65% of the average mature weight of the cow herd at the time of joining. This weight range ensures that heifers have reached puberty and are more likely to conceive successfully.

In addition to focusing on liveweight, there are other indicators that can assist producers in predicting pregnancy success. Dr. Kieran McCosker from the University of Queensland presented a study on the use of Body Mass Index (BMI) as a viable option for determining pregnancy success. The study involved 40 maiden Brahman heifers, where records were taken before joining and at pregnancy detection. The heifers’ BMI was calculated by dividing their pre-mating liveweight by their hip height.

The results of the study showed that there was a significant relationship between pregnancy success and BMI, while there was no clear relationship between pregnancy and measures such as liveweight or Average Daily Gain. This suggests that calculating BMI may be a stronger predictor for pregnancy success than relying solely on these single measures.

The value of this research lies in its ability to assist producers in identifying heifers that are more likely to conceive, even if they fall below the arbitrary rule of thumb for Critical Mating Weight. By recording hip height and calculating BMI, producers can select groups of similarly-aged heifers with variations in liveweight and still increase their chances of successful pregnancies.

In conclusion, achieving successful pregnancies in a herd requires pre-planning and considering various factors such as liveweight and BMI. By setting realistic targets and using these indicators, producers can increase their chances of achieving the desired conception rates and improve the selection and joining of replacement heifers.

– M.P. Davis and R.P. Wettemann, Oklahoma Ag Experiment Station

– K. McCosker, A. Boulton, M Dekkers, E. Ross, N Hudson, M Fortes, the University of Queensland, Gatton