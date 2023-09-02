Introducing the 2024 Alpine A290: A Punchy Electric Hot Hatch

The 2024 Alpine A290 is set to be a high-performance electric hot hatch that builds on the upcoming Renault 5 sub-compact. Alpine, a subsidiary of Renault, is known for its sports cars and is expanding its lineup with a range of electric vehicles.

The A290 model, which is based on the 2024 Renault 5 electric supermini, was first previewed as the Alpine A290_β concept. This concept showcased various enhancements in terms of performance, chassis, and style. The A290 is expected to feature these upgrades, creating a distinct and powerful electric hot hatch.

Chief Designer Raphael Linari confirmed during the presentation of the Alpine Α290_B concept in May 2023 that 85% of the concept’s exterior design will carry over to the production model. This means that we can expect a sporty and aggressive look, with aerodynamic elements and unique styling cues.

In terms of performance, the A290 is expected to offer impressive acceleration and handling capabilities. While specific details have not been released, it is likely to have a punchy electric powertrain that delivers exhilarating performance. The chassis will also be updated to ensure responsive and agile handling, optimizing the driving experience.

The A290 is just the beginning of Alpine’s electric future. The brand has ambitious plans to launch seven electric vehicles by 2030, signaling a shift towards sustainable mobility. Alpine aims to combine performance and electric technology, offering exciting and eco-friendly options for car enthusiasts.

Overall, the 2024 Alpine A290 is an exciting prospect for those seeking a sporty and powerful electric hot hatch. With its performance enhancements, distinct styling, and connection to the Renault 5, it is sure to make waves in the electric car market.

