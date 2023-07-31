Upgraded Features and Potential Price Increases for iPhone 15 Models

The upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will see significant upgrades in terms of both design and internal hardware. The ‘Pro’ models, in particular, are expected to debut in a brand-new titanium finish, accompanied by enhanced camera capabilities for improved photography and video-taking experiences.

Previous reports indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro models would be priced higher than the current models due to these major upgrades. However, recent information suggests that the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will also likely feature minor price increases.

Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will incorporate the Dynamic Island technology on the front, which brings them closer to the level of functionality found in the ‘Pro’ models. Additionally, the camera hardware will receive upgrades, although it will still fall short of the camera quality found in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro. Nevertheless, this enhancement is expected to be a welcome addition to the standard models.

According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, users should anticipate a ‘minor’ price increase for all four models of the iPhone 15, based on the upcoming changes and upgrades. Previously, it was only mentioned that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would have higher price tags. However, factors such as the introduction of a new grade 5 titanium finish and improved camera hardware contribute to the increased cost of the iPhone 15 Pro models.

While the demand for the current iPhone models remains low due to a lack of significant innovation in design and features, the more premium look and narrower differences from the ‘Pro’ models in the upcoming iPhone 15 models could increase their appeal. It is expected that the standard models may see a $50 increase in price per unit, making them more attractive to potential buyers.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to experience a more substantial price increase. Speculation suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a pricing increase of up to $200. If these rumors hold true, the base model of the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be priced at $1,299, compared to $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, it’s important to note that final pricing decisions rest with Apple, so these figures should be approached with caution until official announcements are made.