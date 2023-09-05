Alone in the Dark Delayed to January 2024

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Pieces Interactive have announced a delay for the highly anticipated game Alone in the Dark. The game was originally scheduled for release on October 25, but it has now been pushed back to January 16, 2024. The game will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and GOG.

According to THQ Nordic, the decision to delay the game was made to avoid competition with other major releases. The publisher stated, “Our intention is to avoid competing with the wake of Alan’s epic release and to evade the dazzling skyline of cities adorned by the graceful swings of Spider-Man.” They aim to give Alone in the Dark its own spotlight and create a truly immersive horror experience.

Alone in the Dark is a reimagining of the classic survival horror game. Players can choose to play as either Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood as they explore Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally ill in the 1920s South. As they venture deeper into the manor, they will encounter strange residents, nightmarish realms, and dangerous monsters. The game promises to deliver a mix of psychological horror and Southern Gothic elements.

This delay will give the developers more time to perfect the gaming experience and fully immerse themselves in the remarkable releases of October. Fans of the franchise will have to wait a little longer, but the extended development time is expected to result in a more polished and terrifying game.

