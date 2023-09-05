Alone in the Dark Reboot Delayed to January 2024

The highly anticipated reboot of the survival horror game, Alone in the Dark, has been delayed and will now launch in January 2024. Developer Pieces Interactive made the decision to gracefully step away from the chaotic October release window to avoid competing with other major releases and give the game the attention it deserves.

Horror games thrive on the delicate balance of tension and the eerie embrace of solitude. Imagine exploring a dimly lit house in the dead of night, with faint whispers and unidentifiable noises sending shivers down your spine. Now, picture that scenario accompanied by a group of 28 intriguing individuals. The fear factor dwindles significantly in the presence of others.

The new release date for Alone in the Dark is set for January 16th, 2024. The game will be available on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and PlayStation 5. The delay serves a dual purpose for the developer. It allows them to meticulously perfect the gaming experience and fully immerse themselves in the remarkable releases of October.

Alone in the Dark, which features David Harbour from Stranger Things and Jodie Comer from Killing Eve as playable protagonists, is a reimagined version of the 1992 original. The original game is considered the grandfather of the survival horror genre, pioneering the fixed-camera spook-house formula that influenced games like Resident Evil and Silent Hill.

The plot follows private detective Edward Carnby (Harbour) as he assists Emily Hartwood (Comer) in investigating her uncle’s suicide at the gloomy Derceto Mansion. The game is being helmed by Mikael Hedberg, the writer behind Amnesia: The Dark Descent.

It’s worth noting that Alone in the Dark is not the only game that has seen a delay to avoid clashing with other big releases. Just like developer Remedy delayed the release of Alan Wake 2 by ten days earlier this year, Pieces Interactive has now followed suit.

