The Office of the District Attorney in Allegheny County Implements Artificial Intelligence to Manage Digital Evidence

The Office of the District Attorney in Allegheny County is adopting artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve the management of digital evidence. The office will be utilizing NICE Justice, an AI-powered tool from NICE’s Evidencentral platform. The implementation of this cloud-based technology is expected to streamline the process of managing digital evidence, eliminate delays caused by outdated technology like discs, and enhance overall efficiency.

Rebecca D. Spangler, the First Assistant District Attorney for the Allegheny County DA’s Office, expressed the need for this technological solution. Due to delays in processing digital evidence, a significant number of cases had to be postponed. By implementing NICE Justice, the office aims to streamline the entire process, from evidence intake to discovery, and eliminate postponements, benefiting everyone involved.

The DA’s office faces a substantial challenge in managing digital evidence, with just 127 attorneys handling around 35,000 cases annually. The office receives evidence from 200 different police departments in various formats, leading to extended evidence processing times. NICE Justice will address these issues by consolidating evidence intake into a single system. Police departments will be able to upload and share different types of digital evidence through an online portal, simplifying the process and allowing for automatic placement of evidence in the relevant digital case folder. The platform also features AI-powered transcription and redaction software, saving valuable time for the office’s staff.

While the DA’s office sees the adoption of AI as a means of improving efficiency, some criminal justice advocates have expressed concerns. There are worries that the use of AI in the criminal justice system could magnify racial and gender biases, potentially leading to increased incarceration rates. Despite these concerns, the implementation of NICE Justice is aimed at expediting the criminal justice process and delivering swifter justice, ultimately getting to the truth faster.

Sources: Technical.ly (PublicSource)

Definitions:

– Artificial Intelligence (AI): The simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems, to perform tasks that would typically require human intelligence.

– Digital evidence: Any type of electronic data that can serve as evidence in a court of law. It can include emails, text messages, social media posts, digital images, videos, and more.

– Discs: In this context, refers to outdated technology in the form of physical discs (e.g., CDs, DVDs) that were traditionally used to store and share digital data.