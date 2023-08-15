CityLife

Rumors Circulate About the PS5 Slim

Aug 15, 2023
Rumors about a potential PS5 Slim have been circulating since the launch of the PS5 itself. Many gamers have been hoping for a more streamlined design compared to the current gargantuan console. However, leaked images that claim to show the new console may disappoint fans.

The leaked images depict a new console case with the codename ‘CFI-2016’. Interestingly, the case bears a striking resemblance to the original PS5 design, unlike previous iterations of PlayStation slim consoles. While the leaked video demonstrates a slightly smaller and lighter console, the overall look remains similar to the much-mocked PS5. There is a black horizontal stripe on the front of the case and an extra USB-C port. It is rumored that the next version of the PS5 will feature a detachable disk drive, and this could potentially be it.

Twitter users have responded with humor to the suggestion of calling this console “Slim,” pointing out the irony and highlighting the minimal difference in size. Until the authenticity of the leaked footage is confirmed, it is uncertain whether this is indeed the real deal. Previous rumors indicated that the next iteration of the PS5 would not have any significant design changes, making a slimmer version potentially good news for gamers. As long as this version does not have any of the issues that plagued the original console, it may still be appealing to fans.

