Scarlet and Violet Expansions Bring Back Starter Pokémon in Pokémon Sword and Shield

At the Pokémon World Championships, Game Freak showcased new footage of Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming expansions for Pokémon Sword and Shield. The most significant reveal is that both DLCs will bring back every starter Pokémon from previous games, along with Pokédex updates.

Pokémon such as Charizard, Greninja, and Decidueye have already been added to Scarlet and Violet through the Tera Raid events. However, the upcoming expansion called Indigo Disk will complete the roster of starter Pokémon when it launches later this year.

In addition, players will be able to trade these Pokémon without purchasing the DLC. The ability to trade starters and other Pokémon from previous entries will be available as a free update for all players. This can be done through direct trades between games or by using the Pokémon Home storage app.

The new additions include Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Chikorita, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Litten, and Popplio. Along with returning old Pokémon, Scarlet and Violet’s DLC will also introduce new monsters, including evolutions of existing Pokémon and new legendary Pokémon based on Raikou and Cobalion.

Indigo Disk is set to release later this year, following the launch of the Teal Mask expansion on September 13. Together, these expansions make up the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion, which not only adds new Pokémon, abilities, characters, and features but also hints at the conclusion of the main game’s lore-filled ending.

As a bonus, Scarlet and Violet are currently providing players with a Mew giveaway and preparing for a Mewtwo Tera Raid event at the beginning of next month.