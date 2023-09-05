September Update: New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass

September is set to be an exciting month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. With the highly anticipated release of Bethesda’s Starfield, along with several other new games, players will have plenty to look forward to.

First on the list is the critically acclaimed game Gris, which is available now on Game Pass for console, PC, and cloud. This beautifully designed platformer offers a captivating and emotional experience for players.

Of course, the highlight of the month is Bethesda’s Starfield, launching on September 6th. This highly anticipated game is a day-one release on Game Pass, allowing players to dive into an immersive sci-fi adventure across the vast reaches of space.

Solar Ash, from the creators of Hyper Light Drifter, will be available on September 14th. This stylish action platformer follows the journey of Rei, a Voidrunner, as she fights to save her planet from an eternal hunger.

Another notable game coming to Game Pass on September 19th is Lies of P, a soulslike game that promises a challenging and atmospheric experience. Party Animals, a Gang Beasts-inspired co-op game, will be available on September 20th, providing endless fun for players.

Furthermore, Starbreeze’s highly anticipated co-op shooter Payday 3 will be available on Game Pass from September 21st. And on September 29th, players can dive into Cocoon, a haunting adventure from Jeppe Carlsen, the lead gameplay designer of Limbo and Inside.

As with every month, some games will be leaving Game Pass. On September 15th, titles such as Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 and Train Sim World 3 will be removed from the service. It’s always good to check and play any games you’ve been meaning to try before they leave.

With a diverse lineup of new games and the highly anticipated release of Starfield, September is shaping up to be an exciting month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Sources: Xbox Wire, IGN

Definitions:

– Game Pass: Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that provides access to a library of games for Xbox consoles, PCs, and cloud streaming.

– Bethesda: A video game publisher known for their popular game franchises such as The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.

– Soulslike: Referring to games that draw inspiration from FromSoftware’s popular series, Dark Souls, known for challenging gameplay and atmospheric worlds.

– Co-op: Short for cooperative, referring to games that allow multiple players to play together, usually working towards a common goal.

– Day-one release: The release of a game on the same day as its initial launch.

– Platformer: A type of video game genre that involves controlling a character to navigate platforms and overcome obstacles.