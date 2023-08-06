Evo 2023: All the Fighting Game News Announced

The annual fighting game tournament, the Evolution Championship Series (Evo) has returned for another year. The Evo 2023 features tournaments for Mortal Kombat 11, Tekken 7, Guilty Gear: Strive, King of Fighter XV, Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3, Dragonball FighterZ, Melty Blood, and for the first time, Street Fighter 6.

During Evo 2023, several major fighting game announcements were made. Capcom shared concept art for upcoming costumes in Street Fighter 6, including a cozy onesie for Juri and a wedding dress for Marisa. Guile’s costume features a rugged, Western-inspired look, while Dee-Jay’s sports a shiny, flashy suit. No release dates for these costumes were revealed.

Killer Instinct, the Xbox exclusive fighting game, will receive a free update to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The update will include character balance adjustments, improved online matchmaking, and support for 4K resolution on Xbox Series X/S consoles. This is the first update for Killer Instinct since 2018.

The King of Fighters XV introduced two new characters: Najd and Duo Lon. Najd will arrive on August 8, 2023, and Duo Lon, a returning character from The King of Fighters 2003, will arrive in Autumn 2023.

A new Fatal Fury game titled Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves was announced at Evo 2022. SNK revealed a longer trailer at Evo 2023, featuring Rock Howard and Terry Bogard. The trailer showcased various locations in South Town, hinting at their significance in the game.

The King of Fighters 13 Global Match, an updated version of the 2010 game, will be released on November 16, 2023, for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. The update includes rollback netcode and enhanced online functionality.

Tekken 8 introduced two new characters: Raven and Azucena. Raven, a ninja inspired by Wesley Snipes, returns with new flashy tricks and the ability to summon illusions. Azucena, a brand new fighter from Peru, has a flamboyant personality and incorporates dance moves and feints into her fighting style.

Evo 2023 continues to bring together players and fans of fighting games, offering exciting tournaments and opportunities to experience upcoming titles first-hand.