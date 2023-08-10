Urbanspace Food Halls Restructure as Pandemic Impacts Traffic

Urbanspace, a company operating food halls in New York City, has been experiencing challenges and restructuring as a result of the pandemic. In an effort to turn things around, Hospitality Firm, a consultant, took over the company in April. Alex Gaudelet, the founder of Hospitality Firm, became the acting CEO of Urbanspace.

Steve Hanson, the founder of hospitality group BR Guest, also joined as a partner. Eldon Scott, the former head of Urbanspace, continues to be involved in the food halls. The group is giving the food halls a facelift and has recently introduced new vendors at the Union Square location, including Mysttik Masaala, Lou Yao Kee, and Sushi Suki.

Urbanspace is not the only food hall facing difficulties in New York City. Williamsburg Market and Smorgasburg’s Berg’n food hall have also encountered financial challenges, leading to closures. Some vendors at Urbanspace have been on month-to-month leases since the beginning of the year, causing uncertainty for both the vendors and Hospitality Firm.

Despite the challenges, Gaudelet believes the situation is not as dramatic as it may seem and remains optimistic about the future of food halls. The Pearl Street food hall, in particular, has experienced a decline in vendors, with only six listed on its website out of the initially announced 16 for 2021.

Urbanspace operates markets in Union Square and the Financial District, with its Urban Hawker market in Midtown Manhattan operating separately. The Urban Hawker market was curated by K.F. Seetoh, a guidebook writer and friend of Anthony Bourdain.