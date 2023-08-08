What are the Romance Options in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the highly anticipated third installment in the Dungeons & Dragons-based series. It has recently been released for PC after spending a few years in early access. Similar to previous entries in the franchise, players can create their own avatar to be the main character in the story. In addition to that, there are several companions and significant characters that can potentially be romanced in the game. However, it is important to note that each romance option requires the player to have high approval from the character they are interested in.

Romance in Baldur’s Gate 3 works by raising a character’s approval of the player. This can be done by making decisions that the character likes. Each romantic option has their unique preferences and opinions, and they take note of the player’s decisions that please them. For example, Shadowheart is an animal lover, so making choices that show kindness towards animals will increase her approval and make it easier to romance her.

Gender does not play a role in determining romance options, but the player’s race can affect a character’s approval. Some characters have prejudices towards certain races. It is also possible to have multiple romantic partners in the game, but it depends on the specific character and their feelings towards it.

To pursue a romantic relationship, players should visit the camp often and ensure that their approval with the desired character is high enough.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, there are eight characters that players can romance: Astarion, Gale, Halsin, Karlach, Lae’zel, Minthara, Shadowheart, and Wyll. Each character has their own preferences and requirements for a romantic relationship. For example, Astarion is impressed by power and snobbery, while Gale values intelligence and kindness. Halsin prefers players who are kind to nature and show courage. Karlach appreciates bravery and combat skills, while Lae’zel approves of decisions supporting the Gith. Minthara requires players to agree to help her hunt and participate in a Goblin-themed celebration. Shadowheart appreciates decisions against the Gith and kindness towards animals and the unfortunate. Wyll approves of heroic and altruistic actions and dislikes selfishness and working with villains.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was released on PC in August, and versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are planned for release in the future.