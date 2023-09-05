Pokemon Go: A Paldean Adventure Special Research Tasks and Rewards Explained

The latest season of Pokemon Go, Adventures Abound, has brought a special event that introduces players to the Paldean Pokemon. This event, called A Paldean Adventure, allows trainers to catch the Paldean starters for the first time in the game. Along with this event, there is a Special Research that offers players various tasks and rewards.

To participate in the A Paldean Adventure Special Research, players need to log into the game from September 5, 2023, to December 1, 2023. The Research is branched, meaning players have to choose one of three paths after completing the first step.

Here are the tasks and rewards for each of the paths:

1. Complete the first step by catching 9 Pokemon and receive 20 Poke Balls, 900 Stardust, and 900 XP.

If you choose Sprigatito as your path, you will need to complete the following tasks:

2. Catch 3 Pokemon, take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon, and earn a reward of 3 Poke Balls, 300 Stardust, and a Sprigatito encounter with 900 XP.

3. Spin 50 PokeStops or Gyms, catch 200 Pokemon, send 60 Gifts to friends, evolve a Sprigatito, and earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days. The reward for completing this step is a Pokemon encounter and 900 XP.

The tasks and rewards for the Fuecoco and Quaxly paths are similar to the Sprigatito path. Choose either Fuecoco or Quaxly as your path and complete the corresponding tasks to earn their encounters and rewards.

It’s important to note that the tasks for steps 4 and 5 have not been revealed yet. Players will have to wait for further updates from Niantic to continue the Special Research.

With this A Paldean Adventure Special Research, Pokemon Go players can explore new areas, catch rare Pokemon, and earn valuable rewards. Make sure to participate in this exciting event and complete the tasks to enhance your Pokemon Go experience.

Source: Ezequiel Leis, Dexerto.com