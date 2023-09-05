The Playable Characters in Sea of Stars: A Guide

Sea of Stars, an RPG with an expansive cast of characters, offers players the chance to assemble a formidable party as they navigate treacherous seas and battle enemies. Starting with just two playable characters, the game gradually expands your party to include a total of six heroes, each with their own unique abilities. In this article, we will delve into the playable characters in Sea of Stars, their roles within the party, and when they become available.

The initial characters you have access to at the beginning of the game are Valere, a Lunar Monk, and Zale, a Solar Blade Dancer. These two main characters set the foundation for your journey. As you progress through the game, you will unlock additional characters who will join your party.

Garl, a Warrior Cook, becomes available after completing the tutorial and embarking on the Elder Mist Trials. Serai, a Portal Assassin, can be unlocked after the events in the town of Lucent. Resh’an, an Immortal Alchemist, joins your team upon arrival at Docarri Village. Lastly, B’st, a Living Glass Golem, becomes accessible once you reach Lost One’s Hamlet.

It’s worth noting that the choice between Valere and Zale as the main character does not have a significant impact on the game’s plot. You can freely switch between them at any time, so the decision is simply a matter of personal preference.

