Genshin Impact Redeem Codes and Rewards

Here are some redeem codes for Genshin Impact and the rewards you can get by using them.

Code: QBQ2NH6DB4Z9

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Code: 2SR3PY7CA52V

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

Code: 6A836GNUA52Z

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

Code: LA9C3RHPPHQH

Rewards: 60 Primogems, 5 Adventurer’s Experience

Code: GA9FPD42SJ4V

Rewards: 60 Primogems, 5 Adventurer’s Experience

Code: XT82F8JZS4TR

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

Code: 2SRKFQ2YSMVV

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

Code: LAQZMTPKNTYH

Rewards: 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken

Code: SSRCJ8HSV7UM

Rewards: 10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 Fisherman’s Toast, 5 Goulash

Code: 7S9X6V4JB2M9

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

Code: KBRE7D4KA2MM

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

Code: 9ARE6VLJT34H

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Code: DAQS9FPX2U35

Rewards: 60 Primogems, 5 Adventurer’s Experience

Code: XBRSDNF6BP4R

Rewards: 60 Primogems, 5 Adventurer’s Experience

Code: FTRUFT7AT5SV

Rewards: 10,000 Mora, 10 Adventure EXP, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 Fried Radish Balls, 5 Satisfying Salad

Code: KARU3RG6NY65

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Code: 5SRC28YNNYP9

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

Code: SB8UJ9H7NH8V

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

Code: 2T9AUV3YPV49

Rewards: 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 Sweet Madame, 5 Tea Break Pancake

Code: NS8TUVJYR4UH

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Code: NSQTVCKYRMDM

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

Code: LB8SDUJYQ4V9

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

Code: NT8SU92DKFRZ

Rewards: 60 Primogems, 5 Adventurer’s Experience

Code: WARBDRR9MCQ9

Rewards: 10,000 Mora, 10 Adventure EXP, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 Northern Smoked Chicken, 5 Flaming Red Bolognese

Code: ET9SUPENB765

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

Code: NS8BD6EPS77Z

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

Code: 8ARAU6FNBNPV

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Code: MA6RPW8GGJAM

Rewards: 60 Primogems, 5 Adventure EXP

Code: GS6RLKGKWUER

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

Code: KS6QL3YJFCWM

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

Code: 6SP942Z3XVWH

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Code: 6A6VJTWGCPYV

Rewards: 60 Primogems, 5 Adventure EXP

Code: 3B6RYY7AHX9D

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

Code: JT78YH7SGWRZ

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

Code: 2BP9HY6BYFR5

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

Code: XTNDKTEBWA59

Rewards: 60 Primogems, 5 Adventure EXP

Code: KT7DKSFGCRWD

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

Code: EA7VKTFHU9VR

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

Code: 8ANCKTWYVRD5

Rewards: 60 Primogems, 5 Adventure EXP

Code: MTNUJBXDD72R

Rewards: 60 Primogems, 5 Adventure EXP

Code: DTNVKAWBWSF

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Code: WANVJAFAXTER

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Code: HA6C2AFBXSZV

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Code: MS7C3SV8DMZH

Rewards: 60 Primogems, 5 Adventure EXP

Code: DTNUKTWCC6DY

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

Code: LANVJSFUD6CM

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Code: HSNUKTXCCPWV

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

Code: KB6DKDNM7H49

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Code: BSNDJC747Z7D

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

Code: AS7CJDP4NG7H

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 5,000 Mora

Code: NB6VKHQWVANZ

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

Code: LBNDKG8XDTND

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Code: BSNUJGQFUTPM

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

Code: DSPVUN2BKH5M

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Code: CB7UU6KT2H5

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

Code: NTPVU7JTJYPD

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

Code: PT8SG36HK4X6

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Code: SS9SYKNHKLHS

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

Code: QAQTHJNY35HW

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

Code: GenshinEpic

Rewards: 10,000 Mora, 3 Squirrel Fish, 3 Northern Apple Stew, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore

Code: GenshinGalaxy

Rewards: 10,000 Mora, 3 Mondstadt Hashbrowns, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 3 Northern Smoked Chicken

Code: LS6T4L9ZZ7TH

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

Code: GBNA9J5H9Y4H

Rewards: 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

Code: AS6BQKLY