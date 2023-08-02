Movement Changes in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5

The recent update for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 has introduced several gameplay tweaks to enhance the overall experience. One of the major areas of improvement is the movement system.

Players will now notice changes in movement mechanics while playing both games. The slide time has been decreased, allowing players to cover the same distance in a shorter amount of time. In addition, the slide velocity has been increased, enabling players to move faster. The update also enables players to fire slightly sooner after initiating a slide.

Similarly, there have been adjustments to jumping mechanics. There is a small increase in lateral velocity boost while jumping, providing players with enhanced mobility. The landing slowdown penalty has also been slightly reduced.

These movement changes aim to address player concerns about the games feeling too slow compared to previous installments. With these updates, Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 should feel more fast-paced and fluid.

One notable improvement is the ability for skilled players to outmaneuver their enemies through slide canceling. The decreased slide time makes it possible to cover distances more quickly, giving players a tactical advantage. Additionally, the ability to shoot earlier after sliding or jumping eliminates previous penalties and allows for smoother gameplay.

Overall, these movement changes are expected to have a positive impact on the player experience, making traversal around the maps and engaging in gunfights more dynamic and enjoyable. It remains to be seen how significant the impact will be, but fans view these updates as a step in the right direction.

