Get Ready for the Ultimate Resident Evil Bundle!

Have you been wanting to play or replay all of the main entries in Capcom’s long-running horror series, Resident Evil? Well, here’s a deal for you: a new bundle is available until the end of this month that combines 11 Resident Evil games and some DLC into a $35 package.

Since the release of the very first Resident Evil game in 1996, the survival horror series has become one of Capcom’s biggest and most popular franchises in the world. It has expanded to include movies, comics, and of course, numerous video game sequels and spin-offs.

The newly released Humble Bundle offers the entire main series, including Resident Evil 0 as the chronologically first entry and newer games like Resident Evil Village. It should be noted that the package is only available for PC gamers with a Steam account, and the deal will end on August 23rd.

For $35, you’ll get the following games, all in their modern remake versions except for Resident Evil 4:

– Resident Evil 0

– Resident Evil

– Resident Evil 2

– Resident Evil 3

– Resident Evil 4 (2005)

– Resident Evil 5 – Gold Edition

– Resident Evil 6

– Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

– Resident Evil: Revelations

– Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Deluxe Edition

While some may prefer the original games, the modern remakes, especially Resident Evil 2, are fantastic ways to revisit these beloved interactive horror adventures. The bundle also includes the Revelations series, which may not be as big or fancy as the mainline entries but still provides campy fun. Additionally, Resident Evil 2’s unique co-op gameplay allows only one player to have access to weapons or combat.

So don’t miss out on this incredible deal to experience the ultimate Resident Evil collection at a fraction of the cost of a new video game. Grab your copy before the offer expires!