Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Update: What You Need to Know About the Free Features

Cyberpunk 2077 had a difficult launch, but with updates, the game is gradually becoming what the developers originally intended. Now, CD Projekt Red (CDPR) is preparing to release the massive 2.0 update, along with the paid Phantom Liberty expansion. Let’s dive into the details of the free features included in the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update.

Firstly, it’s important to note that the 2.0 update is only available on PlayStation 5, Xbox One Series X & S, and PC platforms. Previous-generation console owners will not receive this update. However, if you are interested in the paid expansion, which offers a new section of the map and a new story, that is worth exploring separately.

One of the notable changes in the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update is the revamped police system. Players can expect a more powerful police force in Night City, with a heat system that can reach a maximum level of five stars. If you engage in criminal activities, be prepared to face challenging encounters with the police, including battles against a new mini-boss called Max Tac.

The update also brings significant changes to various aspects of the game, such as items, loot, crafting, skill trees, perks, cyber-ware abilities, and combat AI. Players will have access to new vehicle combat options and the ability to engage in dynamic car chases. Shooting enemies while driving and utilizing a turret built into your car are now viable strategies.

In addition, the Cyberware system has been enhanced. Players can put their augmentations into “overdrive” mode, but this comes with risks, including the potential for Cyberpsychosis. It is advisable to create a balanced build that suits your gameplay style to mitigate any negative effects.

The update also includes improvements to the user interface (UI) and user experience (UX). The current stylized menu system will be replaced with a more minimal and sleek design, aimed at enhancing the overall Cyberpunk aesthetic.

Furthermore, CDPR is introducing a new radio station called Growl FM, featuring songs chosen through a community contest. This addition adds to the immersive experience of the game.

To get a clear understanding of the differences between the Phantom Liberty expansion and the 2.0 update, CDPR has shared an infographic outlining the distinctions.

In conclusion, the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update brings several exciting features, including a revamped police system, enhanced gameplay mechanics, improvements to the UI/UX, and a new radio station. Players can look forward to a more immersive and dynamic experience in Night City.