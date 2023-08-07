CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Sony DualSense Controller on Sale at Retailers

Aug 7, 2023
Sony’s DualSense controller, known for its advanced gaming features, is currently available at a discounted price from various retailers. Typically priced between $70-$75 depending on the color variant, you can now purchase a DualSense controller for only $50, a 33% discount that is rare for this device.

This deal is part of PlayStation’s Back to School sale, which also includes a discounted price of $450 for the PS5 console. The DualSense controller stands out for its sophisticated haptic feedback, offering a new level of immersion in games that support the feature. Compared to previous Sony controllers, the vibrations in the DualSense are far more nuanced, delivering precise jolts and deep rumbles when necessary.

Additional features of the DualSense controller include a textured grip adorned with tiny PlayStation symbols, a built-in speaker for audio feedback, and an appealing design that comes in various color schemes. It is worth noting that the DualSense can also be used on a PC, although it requires a USB-C connection for optimal performance in games that fully utilize its capabilities, such as recent PlayStation ports like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

If you are considering purchasing a PS5 console alongside the controller, now is a opportune time, as Sony has lowered the price of the PS5 with a disc drive from $500 to $450. Additionally, the official Pulse Headset is available for just $70, offering a 30% savings.

Take advantage of the PlayStation Back to School sale at popular retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and you can enjoy the enhanced gaming experience provided by the Sony DualSense controller at a discounted price.

