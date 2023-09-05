First All-Digital TV Station in the US Launches Successfully in Virginia

The first all-digital public television service in the United States, PBS Appalachia Virginia (PBSAV), has successfully launched, bringing civic pride and optimism to its leaders. PBSAV began offering a livestream of the PBS national schedule and original local programming on its website, as well as separate streams of the PBS Kids, World, and Create channels. Viewers can access the programming through various apps and streaming services.

PBSAV was created to restore public TV service in rural, mountainous southwest Virginia, which had experienced a loss of over-the-air public TV service for over a decade. The digital station delivers PBS’ national programs to the coverage area previously served through cable carriage, eliminating the need for broadcast infrastructure.

One major milestone for PBSAV is the upcoming construction of a state-of-the-art studio within the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Bristol. The glass-encased television and podcast studio will be located adjacent to a control room where resort guests can watch TV productions in progress. The partnership with Hard Rock International was a fortunate opportunity that arose after previous plans fell through. PBS Appalachia also secured funding from the Virginia Tobacco Commission and the Virginia General Assembly to invest in equipment and startup costs.

As a streaming service, PBSAV benefits from much lower costs compared to traditional transmitters, saving over $1.5 million. The digital station has also prioritized producing original programming that highlights positive aspects of life in Southwest Virginia. Local productions currently include series that explore communities in the region, culinary journeys, and music interviews and performances. PBSAV has also launched YouTube channels to generate additional revenue streams.

While PBSAV may not meet the criteria for certain public TV programs and associations due to its streaming technology, it has been accepted as a full member in several industry organizations. The success of PBSAV’s launch has attracted attention from other public media organizations, who may seek to replicate its model. Overall, the leaders of PBSAV are thrilled to bring public TV service back to the communities they serve and are optimistic about the future of the station.

