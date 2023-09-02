All Recruitable Companions and How to Get Them in Starfield

In the highly anticipated game Starfield, one of the most crucial elements of a spaceship is its crew. The crew not only provides valuable combat and flight benefits but also allows players to carry more gear during their interstellar adventures. This article will guide you through all the recruitable crew members in Starfield and how to obtain them.

When searching for potential crew members, it’s essential not to overlook the various bars on each planet you visit. However, if you prefer a more straightforward approach, Constellation members are typically considered the best of the best. Two standout options are Ezekiel from Akila City and Dani Garcia from Neon, as they offer more developed companions for your ship.

Each crew member has unique skills and can contribute to your ship’s overall performance. Here are some of the recruitable crew members and their respective abilities:

– Sophia Grace: Skilled in stealth and lasers, can be found at Madam Savage’s Place on Neon.

– Sarah Morgan: Proficient in astrodynamics, lasers, leadership, and botany. As a member of the Constellation, she is the first companion unlocked and is free.

– Gideon Aker: Specializes in ballistic and missile weapon systems, found at The Viewport in Jemison.

– Simeon Bankowski: Expert in sniper certification, sharpshooting, and marksmanship. Also located at The Viewport in Jemison.

– Marika Boros: Skilled in ballistics, shotgun certification, and particle beam weapon systems. Can also be found at The Viewport in Jemison.

– Dani Garcia: Proficient in chemistry, robotics, and enemy weapon systems. Based in Euphorika on Neon and has a side quest related to Colony War history.

– The Adoring Fan: Has expertise in weightlifting, scavenging, and concealment. Approachable after completing the initial missions and must have picked “Hero Worshipped” as a Trait. This companion is free.

– Mickey Caviar: Skilled in wellness, gastronomy, and incapacitation, and located at Astral Lounge on Neon.

These are just a few examples of the crew members you can recruit in Starfield. Each crew member brings their own unique set of skills and traits, which can greatly enhance your gameplay experience.

Remember to explore various locations, speak to NPCs, and complete main and side quests to discover additional recruitable crew members throughout your journey. As more companions are encountered in Starfield, this list will be updated to include them.

Source: [Prima Games](source)