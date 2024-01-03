India Commits Rs 1,250 Crore to Square Kilometer Array Project

India has pledged Rs 1,250 crore towards the multinational Square Kilometer Array (SKA) project, which aims to build telescope arrays in Australia and South Africa. The Union Cabinet has approved this monetary contribution to the international collaboration, which involves over a dozen countries.

The SKA project is set to revolutionize our understanding of the universe. Once completed, the telescopes will surpass any previous technology in terms of speed and detail, mapping out visible galaxies up to the edge of the universe. This will provide invaluable insights into the early evolution of our galaxy and enable us to search for signs of extraterrestrial life.

The SKA will be constructed in two phases, and the first phase started in December 2022. It is expected to begin operations by 2029. The project will involve a massive collaborative effort, with thousands of researchers and the world’s fastest supercomputers.

The scientific objectives of the SKA are extensive. The telescopes will observe and map galaxies at the edge of the observable universe, shedding light on their formation and evolution. Additionally, the SKA will explore the “Dark Ages” of the universe, a time when there was no light shortly after the Big Bang. This will contribute to our understanding of dark matter and dark energy. Furthermore, the SKA’s search for habitable planets and the study of their atmospheres will be part of a science program called Cradle of Life.

India’s involvement in the SKA extends beyond monetary contribution. The country’s institutes, including the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics, Pune University, and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, are actively participating in various aspects of the project.

The SKA project is a testament to international collaboration and the pursuit of scientific knowledge. It represents a significant investment in advancing our understanding of the universe and our place within it.

FAQs

What is the Square Kilometer Array (SKA) project?

The SKA project aims to build telescope arrays in Australia and South Africa that will surpass any previous technology in terms of speed and detail. These telescopes will map out visible galaxies up to the edge of the universe, providing insights into the early evolution of our galaxy, as well as the search for extraterrestrial life.

What are the scientific objectives of the SKA?

The SKA’s scientific objectives include observing and mapping galaxies at the edge of the observable universe, studying the formation and evolution of galaxies, exploring the “Dark Ages” of the universe, understanding the role of dark matter and dark energy, and searching for habitable planets.

Which countries are involved in the SKA project?

The SKA project is an international collaboration involving more than a dozen countries, including Australia, South Africa, Canada, China, India, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and various European nations.

How is India involved in the SKA project?

India has committed a monetary contribution of Rs 1,250 crore to the SKA project. Additionally, Indian institutes such as the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics and Pune University are actively participating in the project’s pre-construction phase and future research endeavors.