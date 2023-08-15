MTG Wilds of Eldraine Draft Strategies Explained

The Wilds of Eldraine expansion for Magic: The Gathering introduces ten draft strategies, each associated with a specific fairytale. Set design lead Ian Duke explained that drafting in MTG Wilds of Eldraine is like assembling a story through color pairings. New players can easily draft cards that synergize based on their stories, resulting in functional decks.

The ten color combinations and their associated fairytales are as follows:

1. Red-Green – Little Red Riding Hood: Focuses on creatures with 4 or more power.

2. Black-White – Snow White: Emphasizes bargaining by sacrificing artifacts, enchantments, or tokens.

3. Blue-Green – Jack and the Beanstalk: Aims to ramp up to play cards with 5 or more mana.

4. Black-Green – Hansel and Gretel: Centers around a midrange strategy using Food-related mechanics.

5. Red-White – Cinderella: Utilizes the celebration mechanic, requiring two permanents played each turn.

6. Green-White – Beauty and the Beast: Focuses on enchanting own creatures.

7. Blue-Black – Sleeping Beauty: Control/fairies archetype.

8. Red-Black – The Pied Piper of Hamlin: Aggro/rats strategy.

9. Red-Blue – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice: Uses instants, sorceries, and adventures.

10. Blue-White – The Snow Queen: Taps opposing creatures.

The Wilds of Eldraine commander decks reflect some of these draft archetypes. The expansion introduces new mechanics and strategies related to the fairytale themes. For example, Red-Green revolves around four-power creatures, while Black-White involves sacrificing tokens, artifacts, and enchantments. Blue-Green focuses on ramping up to play high-cost spells, and Black-Green features Food-related mechanics tied to Hansel and Gretel.

Additionally, Red-White utilizes the celebration mechanic, requiring multiple permanents played per turn, while Green-White is focused on enchanting creatures. Blue-Black and Red-Black revolve around tribal strategies, with the former centered on control and faeries and the latter on rats. Red-Blue utilizes instants, sorceries, and adventures, and Blue-White focuses on tapping down opposing creatures.

Overall, there are overlapping synergies and strategies within the Wilds of Eldraine draft archetypes. These draft strategies are also reflected in the Wilds of Eldraine commander decks.