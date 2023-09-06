Fearless Appoints Alka Bhave as President of New Digital Division

Alka Bhave, a public sector professional with over 26 years of experience, has joined Fearless, a digital services company based in Baltimore, Maryland, as the president of its newly established digital division. In her new role, Bhave will be responsible for overseeing the Fearless Digital team and helping government and private sector clients address their technology and organizational challenges in their digital transformation efforts.

Fearless CEO Delali Dzirasa expressed excitement about Bhave’s appointment, stating that her experience working with government customers, digital transformation and strategy, and human-centered innovation will be critical in supporting the company’s growing portfolios of public and private sector customers.

Prior to joining Fearless, Bhave served as the Chief Operations Officer at Riverside Research, a nonprofit organization focused on advancing scientific research for national security missions. She has also held various roles of increasing responsibility at large Government Contractors (GovCons) and has extensive experience supporting government clients in the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Department of Homeland Security, NASA, and the Federal Aviation Administration.

With her background in information technology services, systems engineering and integration, research and development, and project and program management, Bhave brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new position. Her appointment highlights Fearless’ commitment to expanding its digital capabilities and providing innovative solutions to its clients.

