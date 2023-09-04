China Urges Mobile Payment Providers to Improve Interoperability for e-CNY Payments

China’s head of digital yuan, Mu Changchun, is calling on mobile payment providers such as WeChat Pay and Alipay to enhance their interoperability and unify QR codes for e-CNY payments. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) aims to promote the adoption of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) across all retail use cases.

At an industry forum, Mu stated that WeChat Pay, Alipay, and banking apps run by commercial banks should unify the technical standards of their e-CNY payment QR codes in the near term and upgrade their tools to support wider adoption. He emphasized that the digital yuan should eventually be a payment option in all retail scenarios, defining retail e-CNY payments as day-to-day transactions involving individuals, companies, public institutions, or government bodies.

Mu’s comments serve as a reminder to merchants to prepare for e-CNY payments and encourage their acceptance of the digital currency. While pilot trials of e-CNY began in 2019, convincing Chinese consumers to use the digital currency has been challenging. Authorities have sought the support of China’s mobile payment giants, Alipay and WeChat Pay, to promote the adoption of e-CNY.

Efforts to promote e-CNY in retail scenarios could potentially lead to WeChat Pay and Alipay losing market share due to standardized QR codes. However, officials from the PBOC have clarified that e-CNY is designed to replace traditional notes and coins, not mobile payment services.

Mu also urged players in the industry to upgrade settlement tools used in wholesale payments. This is in line with the goal of eliminating multiple settlement systems and unifying them under the e-CNY system.

Overall, the push for interoperability and standardization in mobile payments aims to make e-CNY more convenient for consumers to use and merchants to accept, ultimately promoting the widespread adoption of China’s digital currency.

