Alinma Pay and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS): Revolutionizing the Digital Payment Landscape in Saudi Arabia

Alinma Pay, a leading digital payment app from Saudi Arabia, partnered with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) in December 2019 to provide secure and convenient digital transactions for Huawei users in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration marked a significant milestone for Alinma Pay as one of the earliest Saudi partner apps to be released on HUAWEI AppGallery, the official app distribution platform for Huawei devices.

Through this partnership, Alinma Pay aimed to revolutionize the digital payment landscape and provide a seamless experience for users. The Chief Business Officer at Alinma Pay, Turki Almukirin, highlighted the benefits and advantages of their collaboration with HUAWEI AppGallery in an interview. They worked together to promote their brands and enhance the customer experience.

To celebrate the partnership, joint campaigns and activities were organized, including exciting competitions during special occasions like Ramadan and the National Day of Saudi Arabia. These campaigns not only created buzz and excitement but also strengthened the partnership and increased brand awareness for both Alinma Pay and HMS.

In addition, Alinma Pay leveraged Petal Ads, Huawei’s advertising platform, in Q4 2020. This strategic partnership enabled Alinma Pay to include Petal Ads as a key partner in their media buying plans, resulting in a remarkable growth in user acquisition and engagement. This collaboration opened doors for greater visibility and brand exposure, fostering stronger ties between Alinma Pay and Huawei Mobile Services.

The collaboration between Alinma Pay and Huawei Mobile Services has had a profound impact on the digital payment landscape in Saudi Arabia. Through the availability of Alinma Pay on HUAWEI AppGallery, Huawei users gained access to a secure and convenient digital payment solution, accelerating the shift towards a cashless society.

Looking ahead, Alinma Pay and Huawei Mobile Services are committed to exploring new opportunities for collaboration. This may involve the joint development of innovative features, expansion into new markets, and the execution of more impactful marketing campaigns. Their partnership promises to shape the future of digital payments, empowering individuals and businesses with seamless, secure, and convenient transaction experiences.

Source:

– PRNewswire