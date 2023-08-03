Alienware Introduces Aurora R16 Mid-Sized Desktop PC with a Streamlined Design

Alienware, known for its outlandish and expensive case designs, has taken a more subdued approach with its latest mid-sized tower PC, the Aurora R16. The company has shifted towards a boxier design, which not only reduces the tower’s footprint but also improves cooling and noise levels.

Compared to previous iterations, the Aurora R16 is more compact and measures only 16.5 inches tall. This new design, known as “Legend 3,” features a traditional square shape that allows it to blend in with other mid-sized towers. Additionally, the case now has a single glowing LED lighting loop, called the “Stadium” lighting, which circles the primary vent.

Alienware claims that this streamlined design offers several benefits. The total volume of the R16 has decreased by 40% compared to its predecessor, making it easier for users to fit under their desks. The company also states that the R16 is 20% quieter and runs 6% cooler on the GPU.

In terms of components, the R16 offers options from Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 40 Series and either 12th or 13th gen Intel processors. Users can choose between 64GB of 5200 MT/s DDR5 RAM or 32GB of 5600 MT/s DDR5 RAM. The PC can be configured with up to 8TB of SSD storage (through two 4TB drives) and an optional 1TB of hard drive storage. Additionally, the R16 comes with the new Commander Center 6 dashboard, allowing users to change the lighting strip color and customize internal thermal profiles.

The Aurora R16 will be available for purchase from Dell starting Thursday, with a price tag of $1,750. The initial unit will feature a 13th gen Intel Core i7 and a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Alienware plans to release more versions with different pricing points in the future.