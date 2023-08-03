The New Alienware Aurora R16: Smaller, Cooler, and Quieter

Alienware has addressed the feedback regarding their prebuilt Aurora desktop PC and made significant improvements with the new Alienware Aurora R16 model. The focus of this new release is primarily on enhancing the cooling capabilities of the system, resulting in a design that deviates from Alienware’s trademark futuristic appearance.

While the new Aurora R16 retains the same basic steel chassis and 25.2 liters of space for components, it has undergone a major transformation. By removing multiple pounds of plastic, the overall volume of the computer has been reduced by 40 percent, shrinking from 60.7 liters to just 36 liters.

The purpose behind this redesign was to allow for improved airflow. Alienware claims that the new R16 offers up to 10 percent lower CPU temperatures and 6 percent lower GPU temperatures, resulting in a system that is 20 percent quieter on average. Eddy Goyanes, a long-time Alienware veteran, states that this is the quietest Aurora ever built.

The new cooling system, known as the “Stadium Loop,” features large looped vents on both sides of the front of the rig, along with a single 120mm intake fan for improved airflow. The PC also includes various RGB LED zones for customizable lighting effects.

In terms of specifications, the Aurora R16 comes with Intel AX210 Wi-Fi 6E, a 500W 80+ Platinum power supply, and two memory slots and two M.2 SSD slots for up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and up to 8TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage. Additional storage options, including a 3.5mm spinning hard drive, are also available.

The chassis of the Aurora R16 weighs approximately 33.8 pounds and includes a range of ports, such as USB-C, USB-A, ethernet, and audio ports.

The base model of the Aurora R16 is priced at $1,750 in the United States and is equipped with an air-cooled Core i7 13700F and Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics. Higher GPU options will be available in Asia and Europe, while the United States will have access to the RTX 4070 Ti later in the year. Alienware also plans to release a more powerful version of the R16 by the end of the year.

While the Aurora R16 offers impressive improvements in terms of cooling and size, it lacks proper upgradability as the power supply and Z690 motherboard are still proprietary. Alienware lead Matt McGowan acknowledges this limitation and explains that the decision was made to prioritize efficiency and the ability to iterate on the current architecture.

Overall, the Alienware Aurora R16 presents a compelling option for gamers and PC enthusiasts who prioritize efficient cooling and a smaller form factor.